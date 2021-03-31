Slow Magic Shares Stunning Acoustic Rendition of “Somewhere” With Woven In Hiatus

Slow Magic Shares Stunning Acoustic Rendition of “Somewhere” With Woven In Hiatus

The mysterious producer has reworked his latest album’s lead single into an ethereal acoustic ballad.
Author:
Publish date:

Dream Angel (@littledreamangel)

The mysterious producer has reworked his latest album’s lead single into an ethereal acoustic ballad.

Boasting a vibrant and uplifting sound that has brightened dancefloors around the world over the past few years, Slow Magic is one of the most celebrated anonymous artists within the dance music sphere. The artist's widespread success allowed him to establish a loyal following and tour extensively, and ultimately led to his most ambitious body of work, it's the end of the world, but it's ok.

The 12-track album was released to critical acclaim via Moving Castle in late 2020, and featured the likes of Manila Killa, RUNN, Paperwhite and more. Now, Slow Magic is back in a major way, sharing an acoustic version of lead album single “Somewhere” with Woven In Hiatus

“Somewhere (Acoustic)" is a stunning rendition of the original, driven by a minimal arrangement filled with soothing melodies and aching vocals. The acoustic version is equally as immersive, dominated by smooth guitar licks and subtle, trap-inspired percussion at the start, before slowly evolving from a heartwarming ballad to an anthemic stunner.

“'Somewhere (Acoustic)'” was rebuilt from the ground up using the guitar and vocals from Woven In Hiatus," says Slow Magic. "I wanted to make an alternate version that used all of the lyrics and felt more low key and emotional."

The release of “Somewhere (Acoustic)” coincides with Slow Magic's announcement of vinyl pre-orders for it's the end of the world, but it's okay. You can pre-order a limited edition vinyl here and listen to to the track below.

FOLLOW SLOW MAGIC:

Facebook: facebook.com/slowwwmagic
Twitter: twitter.com/SlowMagic
Instagram: instagram.com/slowmagic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2C0oDJO

Tags
terms:
Slow MagicNew MusicMoving Castle

Related

Slow Magic Press photo 4 by @littledreamangel Dream Angel
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Teams Up with Shallou and Woven In Hiatus for Heavenly Single "Somewhere"

The song will appear on Slow Magic’s upcoming EP, releasing via Moving Castle.

Slow Magic
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Shares Stellar Album “it's the end of the world, but it's ok”

The enigmatic producer is back with his most stunning record to date.

Slow Magic Press photo 4 by @littledreamangel Dream Angel
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Unveils Full "Closer 2 U" EP On Moving Castle

The mysterious artist's EP features appearances from Manila Killa, Woven In Hiatus, and Shallou.

Slow Magic Press photo 4 by @littledreamangel Dream Angel
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Enlists Manila Killa for Uplifting Single "Closer 2 U"

Slow Magic's forthcoming EP is shaping up to be one of his finest works yet.

Slow Magic
MUSIC RELEASES

Slow Magic Announces Fourth Studio Album With Lead Track "Carry On"

"it's the end of the world, but it's ok." will release in December 2020.

joji
MUSIC RELEASES

Joji Shares New Video/Single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK"

Joji Announces Debut Album Ballads 1

A head shot of Alison Wonderland with dyed blue hair wearing a white tee shirt over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Alison Wonderland Shares Acoustic Rendition of "Peace"

Alison Wonderland was accompanied by a four-piece band to perform "Peace" for this video.

Duke Dumont
MUSIC RELEASES

Duke Dumont Reimagines "Nightcrawler" with Sultry Acoustic Offering

Duke Dumont's late-night bop has received the acoustic treatment.