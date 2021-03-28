Slushii Drops Dubstep Remix of "My War" from Anime Series Attack on Titan

Shinsei Kamattechan's original recording is the sixth theme song in the popular Japanese series.
Funimation

Shinsei Kamattechan's original recording is the sixth theme song in the popular Japanese series.

Slushii has paid tribute to one of the biggest anime shows out there with a new dubstep remix of Attack on Titan's current theme song. Originally recorded by the Japanese rock group Shinsei Kamattechan, "My War" took over as the theme of the show on the premiere of its fourth and final season late last year.

Leaving the iconic, catchy vocals from the beginning of the original largely intact, Slushii, an overt anime and manga fan, eases listeners into the rework. After introducing some vocal samples from the show, he unleashes chaotic, choppy bass at a scale as epic as the battles depicted in the series.

Fans of both the show and the producer took to social media in droves to share their admiration for the remix, which was created and released in just one day.

You can check out Slushii's dubstep remix of "My War" from Attack on Titan below. 

