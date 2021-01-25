Slushii and Dion Timmer Save the Day in Anime Music Video for "Test Me"
Back in 2019, two of bass music's young stars, Slushii and Dion Timmer, teamed up to release a hi-tech dubstep single called "Test Me." With sharpened bass cutting through pitched vocals, it quickly became a staple in many DJs' sets around the world. Since then, the track has cemented itself as a fan-favorite and has even been added to the soundtrack of the dance music-heavy video game, Rocket League. Now, over a year later, the duo has released a new anime music video.
In the video, you can see an animated version of the duo fighting robots to save a woman trapped in a sci-fi pod. In-sync with the beat of the song, each punch of the bassline corresponds to an explosion or attack from Slushii or Timmer as they plan their escape. With a luminous aesthetic throughout (particularly at the end), the well-designed video perfectly captures the duo's penchant for all things neon.
"Test Me" by Slushii and Dion Timmer was released on October 17th, 2019 on Monstercat as a part of the former's Watch Yo Back EP. You can download or stream the collaborative release here.
