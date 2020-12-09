Slushii Teases New Remix of BTS' Hit Single "Dynamite"

The BTS army may finally receive their long-awaited Slushii remix.
Last year fans of both Slushii and BTS were in full anticipation mode after the former teased he was working on a new remix for the beloved pop group. Sadly, his "Make It Right" remix never came to fruition, but that's not stopping him from making it right with BTS' fans.

The producer took to social media yesterday to share a sneak peek into an unreleased remix of the group's hit single "Dynamite." From the short clip below, you can tell Slushii's remix is going to be big.

Slushii previously served up a remix of "Waste It On Me," BTS' collaborative hit with Steve Aoki. The group also dropped an EDM remix of their own for the single "Dynamite" alongside an acoustic version this past summer. At the time of this article's publication, no release date has been shared for Slushii's rendition. 

Facebook: facebook.com/SlushiiMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/SlushiiMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/slushiimusic
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3gvr3Ai

