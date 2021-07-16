SM1LO, Aiden Jude and Pat C Drop Slap House Tune "Touch Me"

Avian Haviv features on this cover of "Touch Me," the 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

Breathing life into a classic is a daunting task, but SM1LO, Aiden Jude, and Pat C took one head on and hit the nail on the head.

They've teamed up to produce a new song called "Touch Me," recruiting singer-songwriter Avian Haviv for a beautiful vocal effort. The track is a cover of "Touch Me," a timeless 2001 progressive house hit by Rui da Silva and Cassandra Fox.

The trio of SM1LO, Aiden Jude, and Pat C have given the iconic single a 2021 makeover via an intoxicating slap house rework, marrying the bouncy style of Imanbek with the chugging basslines of Alok. Haviv provides a dreamy rendition of the vocals here, floating atop seductive reese bass and panned hi-hats in brooding fashion.

Check out "Touch Me" below, which arrives by way of Crowd Records.

SM1LO said in a recent Facebook post that the sultry "Touch Me" was in the works for two years prior to its release. It arrives on the heels of the duo's summer 2021 track "Blow My Horn," a brass-laden house bop inspired by Matthew McConaughey's The Wolf of Wall Street character. Prior to that, they released a bevy of club-driven singles such as "Bentley Coupe," a playful banger produced alongside fellow fast-risers Rich DietZ.

You can find "Touch Me" on streaming platforms here.

