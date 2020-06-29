SM1LO Drop Bubbly Melodic House Jam "Counting Days"

New Jersey-based electronic duo SM1LO are back with their latest radio-ready earworm, the slow-burning "Counting Days (feat. Sara Ray)." "Counting Days" is a melodic house jam that combines pop sensibilities with a foot-tapping four-on-the-floor rhythm, delivering a bubbly electronic hybrid that should lift spirits amid the COVID-19-induced melancholia.

SM1LO did a fantastic job melding the velvety vocals of Sara Ray with their warm sound to create a sun-kissed tune at the onset of summer. While were unable to go to live concerts and dance our worries away, the single serves as a timely reminder that better days are on the horizon, and we should all be counting them down.

In addition to the radio edit of "Counting Days," SM1LO also released a mammoth official remix from fellow Tri-state area producer Tensteps, who took the track into the stratosphere with a soaring trance rendition.

You can listen to "Counting Days" in full below.

FOLLOW SM1LO:

Website: www.Sm1Lo.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SM1LO/

Twitter: twitter.com/sm1lo

Instagram: instagram.com/sm1lo

Spotify: spoti.fi/2NHIMXE