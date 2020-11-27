SM1LO and Rich DietZ Floor the Gas Pedal With Tech House Thumper, "Bentley Coupe"

We've heard the old adage of turning water into wine, but what about turning your mom's bathtub into a swimming pool? SM1LO and Rich DietZ are on a quest to redefine the expression with their new single, "Bentley Coupe."

The track hits hard in both its production and in its comedic flair, flooring the gas pedal to create the ultimate feel-good bop with positive messaging during a time when we all need it most. "Bentley Coupe" is one of those songs that will stay stuck in your head long after it's over, with punchy synths, booming bass, and roaring sirens. Behind the hilarious lyrics, which harken to transforming your "father's truck into a Bentley Coupe," is the optimistic outlook of believing in one's dreams.

SM1LO, Rich DietZ

Rich DietZ shed some light on this ideal with EDM.com. "When SM1LO first passed us the keys to the record we knew we had to take this one for a spin," they said. "'Bentley Coupe' is about the drive to turn your current situation into a whole new reality."

"We made "Bentley Coupe" over the course of a few virtual studio sessions while cooped up in the house," SM1LO continued. "We had an idea to create a tech house inspired track with a comedic and catchy top line about turning your mom’s bathtub into a pool and your dad’s pick up into a Bentley coupe. We thought the hook was somewhat outrageous, but at the same time relatable."

South Florida/New Jersey-based duo Rich DietZ have continued to make a name for themselves in the tech house scene since 2019, when they unveiled their first commercial record "All My FriendZ." The blossoming tandem has gone on to perform alongside EDM heavyweights such as REZZ, Madeon, and Elephante, among other renowned artists. They recently released remixes from Gab3z and Creature of their original tune “Bob Ross,” which was featured in Apple Music’s official “Breaking Dance” playlist.

New Jersey-based duo SM1LO burst onto the scene back in 2018 with a slew of energetic, bouncy electronic jams. They've gone on to receive support from Afrojack, Dash Berlin, Oliver Heldens, Morgan Page, Tiësto, and Wax Motif, among others.

You can stream and download "Bentley Coupe" on streaming platforms here..

