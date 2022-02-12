Skip to main content
Smiles Only Drop Ferocious "New Era" EP

Smiles Only Drop Ferocious "New Era" EP

Contrary to their name, the new EP from Smiles Only is far from a ray of sunshine.

The budding Canadian electronic music duo have dropped New Era, a blistering five-track EP out now via Emengy Records. While the EP runs roughshod with dubstep influences, it contains tinctures of melodic bass music that infuse layers of depth within.

New Era kicks off with its titular track, which begins with a public service announcement and transports listeners right into the EP's dystopian storyline: "The human race is in a state of panic." What follows is a ferocious melodic dubstep tune that expertly blends heavy bass with fluttering arpeggios.

Next comes two ominous midtempo bangers, "No Escape" and "Save The Humans," each of which feature vicious sound design, before Smiles Only drop one of the EP's standouts, "Killjoy." A collab with London rapper Magmag, the track blends neuro bass with screeching saws for a nasty cut. 

Smiles Only tie a bow on New Era with "Digital Bliss," a departure from the menacing sound design of its predecessors. Teaming up with Mully and Robbie Rosen, they bring the record home with a euphoric punch, delivering a soaring house tune with a beautiful half-time segment in the drop.

Check out New Era in full below and stream the EP here.

