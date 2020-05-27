SNAILS Shares Mammoth Remix Package for "World of Slime" EP

Dubstep maven SNAILS released his World of Slime EP, using his own Slugz Music imprint to raise hellfire with an eight-track song-cycle of quaking bass music.

The "vomitstep" proprietor has now returned with another eight-tracker in the form of a blistering bundle of remixes for his World of Slime project, which features riotous reworks from Bossfight, Effin, MVRDA and Samplifire, Leotrix, Modestep, Blunts & Blondes, FrostTop and Control Freak.

Young gun Leotrix kicks things off with his relentless remix of the Carbin and Big Ali-assisted "Tear It Up" before MVRDA and Samplire slide in with their screeching dubstep remix of "RKO (feat. Rico Act)," which we premiered back on May 6th, 2020. London bass duo Modestep follow with a forward-thinking, ferocious flip of SNAILS' Krimer collab "Jackhammer" before Blunts & Blondes follows suit with his own rendition, which strikes a more melodic chord.

Effin arrives at the project's midway point to deliver a frenetic drum & bass edit of "Grim Rate," a collaboration with Barely Alive, and the enigmatic Bossfight drops in next with his rip-roaring remix of "System Overload" with Virus Syndicate and Kompany. Rising Long Beach-based producer FrostTop provides the EP's penultimate track with his screeching trap rework of the Subtronics collab "Snailclops" before Control Freak ties a bow on it with a thumping rendition of SNAILS' fan favorite "Snailephant," which he produced alongside fellow dubstep heavyweight Wooli.

“Couldn’t be more excited to share this new remix album featuring some of my favorite artists of the moment, SNAILS said in a press statement. "The twist that every artist did for their own remix is so amazing. Enjoy the listen."

You can stream the World of Slime remix package via your favorite platforms here.

FOLLOW SNAILS:

Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialSnails

Twitter: twitter.com/snailmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/snailmusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/officialsnails