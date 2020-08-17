Watch Anime Avatars of Snakehips and Jess Glynne Fight Evil in Dystopian "Lie for You" Music Video

The wrath of COVID-19 made it impossible for artists to come together in person to shoot music videos, so the monster lineup of Snakehips, Jess Glynne, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Davido decided to go the animated route. The all-star quartet have unveiled the official music video for their collaborative hit, "Lie for You," in which they fight evil as anime avatars.

Set in a dystopian future, the video kicks off with Glynne and Davido setting out on a mission to thwart an authoritarian system, swerving through luminescent roads on an action-packed car chase. Facing the evil agency head on in an explosive firefight led by a badass A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, they end up joining forces with the heroic Snakehips duo to dismantle the crooked corporation, blowing it up in eye-popping fashion before beaming in victory from a rooftop.

"This is super exciting because not a lot of these exist as official music videos," said director Nicholas Lam. "By bridging the colossal fanbases of Snakehips, Jess Glynne, Davido and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie with the global phenom that is anime, we’re going to create an unstoppable ride or die visual that is guaranteed to crush the internet."

Check out the electrifying "Lie for You" music video below.

