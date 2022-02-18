Snakehips and Tchami Team Up for Club-Ready Collaboration, "Tonight": Listen
Snakehips and Tchami are the collaboration we didn’t know we needed until today.
The two electronic music tastemakers have teamed up to unveil "Tonight," a dancefloor-ready original that comes to streaming platforms via Snakehips' Never Worry Records. An enormous house track, “Tonight” is driven by thumping kicks, anthemic piano chords and R&B-inspired vocals, wasting no time before it explodes into a minimal yet gritty drop.
Take a listen to "Tonight" below.
The superstar dance-pop duo Snakehips recently embarked on their Never Worry Tour, performing a series of spring dates across the U.S. They've collaborated with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, ZAYN and Tinashe, among many other major contemporary artists.
Tchami, on the other hand, wrapped up a successful 2021 with remixes for the likes of Galantis, David Guetta, Whethan and Oliver Tree. He recently teamed up with fellow house music mainstay AC Slater and singer-songwriter Kate Wild for “Only One” via a joint release between Confession and Night Bass.
