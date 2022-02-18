Skip to main content
Snakehips and Tchami Team Up for Club-Ready Collaboration, "Tonight": Listen

Snakehips and Tchami Team Up for Club-Ready Collaboration, "Tonight": Listen

Snakehips and Tchami’s collab is bound to light up dancefloors.

c/o Press

Snakehips and Tchami’s collab is bound to light up dancefloors.

Snakehips and Tchami are the collaboration we didn’t know we needed until today.

The two electronic music tastemakers have teamed up to unveil "Tonight," a dancefloor-ready original that comes to streaming platforms via Snakehips' Never Worry Records. An enormous house track, “Tonight” is driven by thumping kicks, anthemic piano chords and R&B-inspired vocals, wasting no time before it explodes into a minimal yet gritty drop.

Take a listen to "Tonight" below.

Recommended Articles

Snakehips & Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Snakehips and Tchami Team Up for Club-Ready Collaboration, "Tonight": Listen

Snakehips and Tchami’s collab is bound to light up dancefloors.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
13 seconds ago
eprom g jones
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones and EPROM Reunite for Mind-Bending Single, Announce New EP

"On My Mind" is the first single G Jones and EPROM's forthcoming collaborative EP, "Acid Disk 2."

By Niko Sani
9 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-17 at 2.32.48 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch ODESZA Rock Out In Cinematic Music Video for "The Last Goodbye"

Is a tour on the horizon?

By Jason Heffler
17 hours ago

The superstar dance-pop duo Snakehips recently embarked on their Never Worry Tour, performing a series of spring dates across the U.S. They've collaborated with the likes of Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, ZAYN and Tinashe, among many other major contemporary artists.

Tchami, on the other hand, wrapped up a successful 2021 with remixes for the likes of Galantis, David Guetta, Whethan and Oliver Tree. He recently teamed up with fellow house music mainstay AC Slater and singer-songwriter Kate Wild for “Only One” via a joint release between Confession and Night Bass.

FOLLOW SNAKEHIPS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Snakehipsuk
Twitter: twitter.com/snakehipsuk
Instagram: instagram.com/snakehipsmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZwdAkr

FOLLOW TCHAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamTchami
Twitter: twitter.com/iamTchami
Instagram: instagram.com/tchami
Spotify: spoti.fi/30ORbPE

Tags
terms:
TchamiSnakehipsHouse MusicNew Music

Related

unnamed-1
MUSIC RELEASES

Snakehips Team Up with The Aces for "Daydream" Remix

Snakehips shared their innovative remix of The Aces' "Daydream" via Red Bull Records.

AC Slater, Tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami and AC Slater Assemble Their Finest Artists In "Confession X Night Bass" Album: Listen

The collaborative effort delivers a powerful collection of records ready for the dancefloor.

AC Slater
MUSIC RELEASES

AC Slater teams up with Tchami and Rome Fortune on "Dealer"

The two House masterminds just teamed up for the second time.

Malaa
MUSIC RELEASES

Malaa Releases Blistering Remix of Tchami and Gunna's "Praise": Listen

Malaa adds his usual late night, club-ready flare to Tchami and Gunna's hit collab.

tchami
MUSIC RELEASES

Tchami Taps Gunna for Fresh Album Single “Praise”

The French house maestro is back once again.

tchami orange
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Tchami's Dazzling, 19-Track "Year Zero" Remix Album

Tchami has unveiled 19—yes, 19—brilliant reworks of music from his debut album.

Tchami and Malaa
FEATURES

Word of Mouth: Tchami and Malaa Drop Collaborative EP, SLANDER Teams up With WAVEDASH, and more!

The latest from your favorite dance music artists

snakeboi
MUSIC RELEASES

Snakehips & TroyBoi Release New Collaboration, "Wavez"

The new hip-hop oriented single has all the right vibes.