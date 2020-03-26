Snakehips & TroyBoi Release New Collaboration, "Wavez"

UK based electronic duo Snakehips (Oliver Lee and James Carter) have recently teamed up with fellow British producer TroyBoi (real name Troy Henry) for a new collaboration - the aptly titled "Wavez". A wavy, vibey hip-hop influenced track, "Wavez" comes just in time for summertime enjoyment.

The unmistakable retro synth work from Lee and Carter is apparent in "Wavez," as those tantalizing synths bounce over a laid-back drum beat that's perfectly sprinkled with groovy percussion. Henry's work on the funky bass line is also apparent and ties the track together nicely, while rap verses proclaim, "I caught the wave".

As the name implies, "Wavez" is not a "banger" by definition; the overall vibe of the collaboration is certainly more suited for chilled-out summertime hangouts, perhaps even relaxing by the pool once social distancing implementations are lifted. Lee and Carter's unique sound works perfectly with Henry's, and the collaboration is sure to become a regular in playlists over the coming months.

"Wavez" is the first 2020 release for Snakehips, following TroyBoi's releases "Mmmm" and "AJA AJA" this year, bringing the energy down just a bit, but still including those signature trap elements.

Snakehips and TroyBoi's "Wavez" is out now, and can be found at this link.

H/t: YourEDM

