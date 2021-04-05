SNBRN and Dr. Fresch Team Up for G-House Banger “What You Want” With Malcolm Anthony

SNBRN and Dr. Fresch Team Up for G-House Banger “What You Want” With Malcolm Anthony

This energetic G-house tune was years in the making.
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

This energetic G-house tune was years in the making.

After almost six years since their last record together, SNBRN and Dr. Fresch have teamed up once again for their newest single “What You Want,” out via Ultra Records

In a statement shared on social media, SNBRN detailed how he started the track with Malcolm Anthony in 2018. Two years later, at the beginning of the pandemic, he rediscovered the demo and recruited Fresch to complete it.

The G-house banger is ferocious, energetic, and danceable. Potent keys, powerful horns, and a thumping bassline combine with the fierce rap stylings of Anthony for a bold result. 

Fresh off his recent “Poison” collaboration with BIJOU and CeCe Rogers, SNBRN is now gearing up for festival season after Imagine Music Festival organizers recently announced him as part of the event's 2021 lineup. Similarly, Dr. Fresch is preparing for live performances after Electric Zoo and Bonnaroo announced him on their lineups.

Listen to "What You Want" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SNBRN:

Facebook: facebook.com/SNBRN
Twitter: twitter.com/snbrnmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/snbrnmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/31manFv

FOLLOW DR. FRESCH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.Fresch
Twitter: twitter.com/DrFresch
Instagram: instagram.com/drfresch
Spotify: spoti.fi/39PH4zn

Related

11.9.17_drFRESCH-020-Edit
MUSIC RELEASES

Dr. Fresch Launches Prescription Records with The Remedy: Volume 1

Dr. Fresch inaugurates his G house and electro-focused label Prescription Records with the debut compilation.

BIJOU, Dr. Fresch, Willy Northpole
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU & Dr. Fresch Throw Down for G-House On "Westside (feat. Willy Northpole)"

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch pay homage to their early G-House roots.

NuKid Press Photo 4
MUSIC RELEASES

NuKid Returns to The Prescription Records with Grimy G House Record "Respect"

L.A.-based producer NuKid brings a unique and heavy twist to G house with his new single "Respect" on Dr. Fresch's The Prescription Records

Dr. Fresch Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters and Stickybuds' "Empire" Gets The Dr. Fresch Treatment

"Things will switch" from mid-tempo grime to G-House.

17880295_766591256847556_6570627924758784934_o
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Returns With Massive Malcom Anthony and Anthony Isaiah Collab, "James Brown"

The track, infused with both classic house and new wave, is out today via Ultra Music.

Dr Fresch
MUSIC RELEASES

Insomniac Records PresentsDr. Fresch - No Introduction EP [Listen]

Jaw on the floor.

SNBRN_VCB-Brandon-Artis-Photography-16
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Releases Groovy "U Want It" EP

The talented producer keeps the fire coming!

Dr. Fresch BIJOU
NEWS

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch Announce Live Stream Tonight Ahead of New Single

Brace yourselves for a heavy dose of house.