SNBRN and Dr. Fresch Team Up for G-House Banger “What You Want” With Malcolm Anthony

After almost six years since their last record together, SNBRN and Dr. Fresch have teamed up once again for their newest single “What You Want,” out via Ultra Records.

In a statement shared on social media, SNBRN detailed how he started the track with Malcolm Anthony in 2018. Two years later, at the beginning of the pandemic, he rediscovered the demo and recruited Fresch to complete it.

The G-house banger is ferocious, energetic, and danceable. Potent keys, powerful horns, and a thumping bassline combine with the fierce rap stylings of Anthony for a bold result.

Fresh off his recent “Poison” collaboration with BIJOU and CeCe Rogers, SNBRN is now gearing up for festival season after Imagine Music Festival organizers recently announced him as part of the event's 2021 lineup. Similarly, Dr. Fresch is preparing for live performances after Electric Zoo and Bonnaroo announced him on their lineups.

Listen to "What You Want" on streaming platforms here.

