Skip to main content
SNBRN and FREAK ON Unite On Intoxicating House Track, "I Don't Think U Do"

SNBRN and FREAK ON Unite On Intoxicating House Track, "I Don't Think U Do"

"I Don't Think U Do" is yet another classic from two artists who know how to keep the club moving late into the night.

c/o Press

"I Don't Think U Do" is yet another classic from two artists who know how to keep the club moving late into the night.

Nearly two months after releasing his latest record "When We're Awake," SNBRN has returned alongside FREAK ON for an effortlessly catchy collaboration called "I Don't Think U Do."

A track seemingly made strictly to take over a club, "I Don't Think U Do" is yet another triumphant showing for both SNBRN and FREAK ON. It arrives perfectly packaged for the nearest dancefloor, equipped with an intoxicating, no-frills beat that can simply be defined as house music in its purest form.

Out now on Ultra Records, "I Don't Think U Do" is crisp and groovy, taking its organic four-on-the-floor beat and bolstering it with an earworm sample that'll stay in your head long after the lights come on. 

"I Don't Think U Do" is the latest single from SNBRN's forthcoming sophomore album, which currently has no confirmed name or release date. He first began teasing the record last October with his "Home," (a collab with Cavin Scott) and has since released two additional singles, "If We Ever Meet Again" and "When We're Awake."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SNBRN and FREAK ON
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN and FREAK ON Unite On Intoxicating House Track, "I Don't Think U Do"

"I Don't Think U Do" is yet another classic from two artists who know how to keep the club moving late into the night.

By Niko Sani1 minute ago
191194041_1863425090490818_1889679175756057240_n
MUSIC RELEASES

SiriusXM Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month With ZHU, JVNA, More

Special broadcasting will air on Steve Aoki's Remix Radio, 88rising Radio, K-Pop Radio and more, as well as on Pandora's newly minted Pan-Asian United.

By Rachel Kupfer34 minutes ago
prismo elle vee
MUSIC RELEASES

Prismo and Elle Vee Join Forces for Breathtaking Single, "Ignite"

The powerful collab was released under Insomniac's venerated Lost In Dreams banner.

By Jason Heffler54 minutes ago

Take a listen to "I Don't Think U Do" below.

FOLLOW SNBRN:

Facebook: facebook.com/SNBRN
Twitter: twitter.com/snbrnmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/snbrnmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/31manFv

FOLLOW FREAK ON:

Facebook: facebook.com/geturfreakonofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/FREAKONmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/freakonmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/389XofZ

Related

147101846_266595768172052_2830565141843753133_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

“Before jumping on this record I didn’t work on music for at least 8 months”

SNBRN_VCB-Brandon-Artis-Photography-16
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Releases Groovy "U Want It" EP

The talented producer keeps the fire coming!

SNBRN - If I Can't Have You (feat. Harloe)
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Drops Upbeat Summer Anthem "If I Can't Have You" ft. Harloe [Listen]

Feeling SNBRN 'd

galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.

NOTD & Astrid S
MUSIC RELEASES

NOTD and Astrid S Drop Catchy, Pop-Infused Single "I Don't Know Why"

"I Don't Know Why" serves as NOTD's first single of 2020.

Papa Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Papa Khan Continues to Innovate On New Color Bass Single, "Get To U"

Arriving by way of Monstercat, "Get To U" is representative of the Indonesian prodigy at his finest.

Zeds Dead NGHTMRE
MUSIC RELEASES

NGHTMRE and Zeds Dead Reunite for Euphoric Single "Shady Intentions": Listen

The "Frontlines" producers have joined forces on yet another anthemic collab.

acraze tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Tiësto's Intoxicating Remix of ACRAZE's Breakout Hit, "Do It To It"

Tiësto has infused his distinct sound into one of the biggest house tracks in recent memory.