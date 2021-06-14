Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

“Before jumping on this record I didn’t work on music for at least 8 months."
Author:
Publish date:

SNBRN via Facebook)

“Before jumping on this record I didn’t work on music for at least 8 months."

Los Angeles DJ and dance music producer SNBRN has teamed up with budding Brighton-based band Kudu Blue for a new single called "Echoes." Out on Ultra Music, the introspective song mirrors SNBRN’s experience with depression.

"before jumping on this record i didn’t work on music for at least 8 months. i found myself deep in depression going thru a personal battle," producer detailed in a statement shared on Instagram. "working with Kudo Blue on this brought me out of whatever it was i was fighting and reclaimed my love of producing. i hope this song can help you as much as it’s helped me."

By sharing his own experience with mental health, SNBRN offers a vehicle for empathy and healing. Contemplative keys and thumping bassjoin with the haunting vocals of Kudu Blue, which sing about “echoes in my head.” The pensive lyrics are at the center of the tune, backed by a beat that you can’t help but dance to.

Fresh off his “What You Want” collab with Dr. Fresch, SNBRN is suiting up for a summer full of shows. “I’m so pumped to finally be out there playing shows again,” he said in a separate social media post. “Loads of new music and some of my favorite tracks I’ve been playing out. See you on the dance floor soon!”

FOLLOW SNBRN:

Facebook: facebook.com/SNBRN
Twitter: twitter.com/snbrnmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/snbrnmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/31manFv

FOLLOW KUDU BLUE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kudublue
Twitter: twitter.com/kudublue
Instagram: instagram.com/kudublue
Spotify:  spoti.fi/3cFfups

Related

Dr. Fresch SNBRN
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN and Dr. Fresch Team Up for G-House Banger “What You Want” With Malcolm Anthony

This energetic G-house tune was years in the making.

SNBRN - If I Can't Have You (feat. Harloe)
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Drops Upbeat Summer Anthem "If I Can't Have You" ft. Harloe [Listen]

Feeling SNBRN 'd

skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Skrillex's Hypnotic New Single With Starrah and Four Tet, "Butterflies"

After months of reports about new music on the horizon, Skrillex has finally unveiled his first official track since 2019.

OOKAY
MUSIC RELEASES

OOKAY Brings the Sunshine with New Single "Help Me Out" [LISTEN]

After recently crushing it at Ultra Miami, this new single puts us one step closer to the release of his album.

Conro_-_Trippin'
MUSIC RELEASES

Conro New Single " Trippin' " Out Now [Listen]

Funky new track out now via Monstercat

SNBRN_VCB-Brandon-Artis-Photography-16
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN Releases Groovy "U Want It" EP

The talented producer keeps the fire coming!

unnamed-18
MUSIC RELEASES

ILLENIUM’S NEW SINGLE, “TAKE YOU DOWN,” IS OUT NOW [LISTEN]

Single marks his first release on Astralwerks

6qg9mhqw
MUSIC RELEASES

Canadian Producer Naliya Releases New Single "Oh My!" [Listen]

Naliya makes us say 'Oh My!'