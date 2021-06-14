Listen to SNBRN's Introspective New Single "Echoes," Which Helped Him Out of Depression

Los Angeles DJ and dance music producer SNBRN has teamed up with budding Brighton-based band Kudu Blue for a new single called "Echoes." Out on Ultra Music, the introspective song mirrors SNBRN’s experience with depression.

"before jumping on this record i didn’t work on music for at least 8 months. i found myself deep in depression going thru a personal battle," producer detailed in a statement shared on Instagram. "working with Kudo Blue on this brought me out of whatever it was i was fighting and reclaimed my love of producing. i hope this song can help you as much as it’s helped me."

By sharing his own experience with mental health, SNBRN offers a vehicle for empathy and healing. Contemplative keys and thumping bassjoin with the haunting vocals of Kudu Blue, which sing about “echoes in my head.” The pensive lyrics are at the center of the tune, backed by a beat that you can’t help but dance to.

Fresh off his “What You Want” collab with Dr. Fresch, SNBRN is suiting up for a summer full of shows. “I’m so pumped to finally be out there playing shows again,” he said in a separate social media post. “Loads of new music and some of my favorite tracks I’ve been playing out. See you on the dance floor soon!”

FOLLOW SNBRN:

Facebook: facebook.com/SNBRN

Twitter: twitter.com/snbrnmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/snbrnmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/31manFv

FOLLOW KUDU BLUE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kudublue

Twitter: twitter.com/kudublue

Instagram: instagram.com/kudublue

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cFfups