SNBRN Explores Creative Freedom In Emotive 19-Track Sophomore Album, "The Old Days"

SNBRN has dropped his highly anticipated sophomore album, The Old Days, out today via Ultra Records.

The Old Days marks his most comprehensive project to date. Spanning just over an hour, the album spans 19 tracks that give fans a glimpse into the introspective work of the L.A.-based house music star, focusing on his authenticity, storytelling and creative freedom.

It's been over three years since 2019's debut album, Solé, and its predecessor takes SNBRN’s songwriting and sound design to the next level. From the fluttering synths and pensive keys of “Old Days” to the aching lyricism of “When We’re Awake,” the album only serves to further reinforce SNBRN status as a leading name in house music.

Listen to The Old Days below.

"With over two years in the making, this album is an accumulation of my emotions and stories throughout that time. My approach to this process came so much differently than Solé; which was done in Tulum,” SNBRN explained. “This time, there was no running away."

"I was stuck at my house having to pick up the pieces," he continued. "It was something of a happy accident that put all of the right people and vocalists in my lap. It was go-time and no holding back. The writing process became self-healing, working with family members and close friends. The Old Days plays into those thoughts we have of a better time, an old relationship, lost loved ones and just dwelling on the past. I had to remind myself to keep going and create the next chapter of my life. The story is never over. I hope there’s a little something for everyone in this album and that it can help others as much as it’s helped myself.”

You can find The Old Days on streaming platforms here.

