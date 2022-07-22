GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute Release Punk-Inspired Debut Single, "Break Stuff"
Beloved for their affinity for challenging the status quo in dance music, GG Magree and Mija have released their debut single, a genre-defying single called "Break Stuff."
Released under the duo's new collaborative nom de plume, So Tuff So Cute, "Break Stuff" races along in an angsty arrangement that catapults through with a punk-inspired punch. Replete with rebellious energy, the track sets in motion a powerful new musical project for Magree and Mija, who are known for their proclivity to test the boundaries of electronic music.
A roaring metaphor for freedom, the invigorating single is out now and signals the beginning of a new chapter for both artists that is worth keeping an eye on.
You can listen to "Break Stuff" below and stream the new track here.
GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute Release Punk-Inspired Debut Single, "Break Stuff"
