Skip to main content
GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute Release Punk-Inspired Debut Single, "Break Stuff"

GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute Release Punk-Inspired Debut Single, "Break Stuff"

The invigorating track signals the beginning of a new chapter for GG Magree and Mija.

c/o Press

The invigorating track signals the beginning of a new chapter for GG Magree and Mija.

Beloved for their affinity for challenging the status quo in dance music, GG Magree and Mija have released their debut single, a genre-defying single called "Break Stuff."

Released under the duo's new collaborative nom de plume, So Tuff So Cute, "Break Stuff" races along in an angsty arrangement that catapults through with a punk-inspired punch. Replete with rebellious energy, the track sets in motion a powerful new musical project for Magree and Mija, who are known for their proclivity to test the boundaries of electronic music.

A roaring metaphor for freedom, the invigorating single is out now and signals the beginning of a new chapter for both artists that is worth keeping an eye on.

You can listen to "Break Stuff" below and stream the new track here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SO TUFF SO CUTE 01
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute Release Punk-Inspired Debut Single, "Break Stuff"

The invigorating track signals the beginning of a new chapter for GG Magree and Mija.

By Brian Rapaport59 seconds ago
cobrah chris lorenzo
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Chris Lorenzo and COBRAH's Sultry Tech House Banger, "Mami"

"I knew right then and there what we created was going to be huge."

By Jason Heffler28 minutes ago
spongebob
EVENTS

Nickelodeon Is Throwing a Family-Friendly Music Festival With San Holo, LP Giobbi, More

The fest will also feature "special experiences" with iconic Nickelodeon characters like SpongeBob SquarePants.

By Nick Yopko1 hour ago

FOLLOW SO TUFF SO CUTE:

Facebook: facebook.com/soTuffSoCute
Twitter: twitter.com/SoTuffSoCute
Instagram: instagram.com/sotuffsocute
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RK8hHD

Related

GG Magree Press Photo 3
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Releases Vulnerable And Emotive Pop-Punk Debut EP 'Dichotomy'

A chilling, emotive, raw, and powerful seven-track debut EP.

GG Magree Press Photo 1
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Drops Scintillating Single "Loving You Kills Me"

Nostalgic guitar riffs and heartfelt vocals radiate through this track.

GG Magree -My Wicked Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Fires On All Cylinders With Monstercat Single, "My Wicked"

The multitalented Aussie released her first single on Monstercat ahead of a 2022 EP announcement.

1A0EB6C6-6F87-44D0-B05C-867444380DD7
MUSIC RELEASES

Slooze Drops Remix for Zeds Dead X NGHTMRE Single "Frontlines" ft. GG Magree

Announces new single coming out Halloween

Bad Boys Club (Cray & GG Magree)
MUSIC RELEASES

CRAY and GG Magree Drop Blistering Mix as Bad Boys Club Ahead of HARD Summer Debut [Exclusive]

CRAY and GG Magree set the tone for a boundless HARD Summer debut.

GG Magree
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Slays New Melodic Dubstep Track "Nervous Habits"

The track, featuring "In Her Own Words" vocalist Joey Fleming, was released July 31st via Dim Mak.

GG Magree
MUSIC RELEASES

GG Magree Unveils Stunning Acoustic Rendition of "Nervous Habits"

A vulnerable re-introduction for the bass-heavy artist.

Don Diablo Future Album Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Debuts Sophomore Album, GTA and Mija Drop Stellar EP’s, and More Releases This Week!

The latest and greatest from your favorite artists!