SOFI TUKKER Shake Up Dillon Francis and BabyJake's "You Do You" with New Remix

SOFI TUKKER do what they do best in their latest transformative remix, this time taking Dillon Francis and BabyJake's "You Do You" for a spin. Like clockwork, the Grammy-nominated duo added just the spark the original needed to shake up and keep a late night dance floor grooving.

Flowing, ambient guitar riffs fade over pitched up vocals from BabyJake on this moody after-hours remix. SOFI TUKKER fills the track's low end with a bouncing bassline, effectively injecting the dance-inducing energy that has brought their name to prominence in recent years. The remix finds tone alignment with the song's original message, which according to BabyJake, ruminates on the struggles of finding a committed, stable relationship.

SOFI TUKKER's latest offering isn't the first time the sounds of the 90s-inspired dance music duo and Dillon Francis have collided. Just three months ago, Francis put SOFI TUKKER's party-starting 2019 single, "Purple Hat," into overdrive with a dance remix of his own.

SOFI TUKKER's remix of "You Do You" by Dillon Francis and BabyJake is out now and arrives by way of IDGAFOS and Mad Decent.

