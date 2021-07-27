Carl Cox Reworks SOFI TUKKER'S "Drinkee" Into Techno Thumper: Listen
SOFI TUKKER’s single “Drinkee” took the world by storm back in 2016. With its Portuguese lyrics and tropical feel, the song was featured on an Apple Watch advertisement and nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, emerging as one of the most popular songs in the duo's discography.
Now, “Drinkee” has been thrust back into the limelight with a number of official remixes. Along with a rework from John Summit and Vintage Culture comes one from legendary DJ and electronic music producer Carl Cox, who has stepped up to the plate for a thumping techno remix.
"Without Carl Cox.. our whole industry would be different," SOFI TUKKER wrote in an Instagram post, calling him "an inspiration." "This man embodies the love of music."
"I really enjoyed the original mix, so doing this remix was a pleasure,” Cox added in his own post. “Using new analog Moogs, vocal samples, and some lead guitar was a great challenge to create something special. A true journey of electronic music.”
Recommended Articles
These Cutting-Edge Audio Glasses Have Built-In Microphones and a Subwoofer
Fauna's innovative wearables are complete with two microphones, a touchpad, and a built-in sub-woofer.
Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.
A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office
“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”
Listen to Cox’s “Drinkee” remix below and find it on streaming platforms here.
FOLLOW SOFI TUKKER:
Facebook: facebook.com/sofitukker
Twitter: twitter.com/sofitukker
Instagram: instagram.com/sofitukker
Spotify: spoti.fi/37qJdQd
FOLLOW CARL COX:
Facebook: facebook.com/carlcox247
Twitter: twitter.com/Carl_Cox
Instagram: instagram.com/carlcoxofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oJKvw8