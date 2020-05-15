SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City Unite for Seductive Lockdown Anthem "House Arrest"

In a dream collab of sorts, SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City are here with a certifiable quarantine anthem. Their sultry house thumper "House Arrest," released today via Ultra Music, is a perfect single to dance into the weekend and forget about the fact that we're all technically under, well, house arrest due to COVID-19.

Both SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City represent paragons of house music. They each consistently churn out seductive, crunchy house bops with innately infectious basslines, which are manifested in unique melodies that are clearly crafted from a place of true authenticity—no cookie-cutter stuff here.

In a quote provided to NME, Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER said the track was "a happy accident" since it is a lockdown-themed song that was recorded before the global pandemic. After breaking her foot in a freak accident on stage in Australia for Groovin The Moo festival, Hawley-Weld had to cut the group's tour short and fly back home, where she confined herself for two months in order to heal.

“Just because we are under 'house arrest' doesn’t mean we can’t go to the club in our minds," they said in a press release issued for the single.

You can listen to "House Arrest" via your go-to streaming platform here.

