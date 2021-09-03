SOFI TUKKER Tap John Summit for Atmospheric House Stunner "Sun Came Up"

"It's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."

Genre-defying duo SOFI TUKKER have returned with yet another surefire hit.

The SOFI TUKKER tandem have released a slew of sensational, celebrated singles over the years, integrating underlying messages of inclusivity, liberation, and unity, among other motifs. Their latest single, "Sun Came Up" with breakout Chicago house music artist John Summit, follows suit.

Arriving by way of Ultra Records, the hypnotic house track begins with soft, sensual lyricism courtesy of Sophie Hawley-Weld of SOFI TUKKER. Her vox are looped beautifully, contrasted by exotic production from Tucker Halpern. From there, intricate guitar work is seamlessly interpolated to create an airy ambiance before Summit's club-focused sound takes the fore.

Listen to "Sun Came Up," a dynamic track fit for any dancefloor, below and find it on streaming platforms here.

In a press statement, SOFI TUKKER reflected on their time spent in isolation and acknowledged how their experiences inspired the new tune. "We made ['Sun Came Up'] when we were deep in quarantine, while we were dreaming about the sun coming up, so to speak," they said, explaining that "it's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."

During the lockdown period, SOFI TUKKER connected with Summit after they started playing his tracks on their popular livestreamed DJ sets, and their friendship has since evolved. Naturally, when inspiration hit, the duo reached out to Summit to collaborate.

"We're fans of the dynamics of [Summit's] music and really love what he added," SOFI TUKKER said. "He's a joy to work with—he works really hard and is a perfectionist like we are."

While this is the first time Summit and SOFI TUKKER have created original music together, the former recently remixed one of the latter's most popular songs, "Drinkee," alongside Brazilian star Vintage Culture. The Grammy-nominated single took the world by storm in 2016 and has since seen multiple reworks, but Summit's rendition hit #1 on the Beatport chart. You can check out that track below.

