Dillon Francis Drops Remix of SOFI TUKKER's "Purple Hat"

Dillon Francis has put his unique spin on SOFI TUKKER's "Purple Hat," out via Ultra Records.

Francis's rendition of "Purple Hat" makes use of the heavily intoxicating vocals SOFI TUKKER by speeding them up and using them expertly to build into a minimalistic drop with a massive bass line. Those who enjoyed his recent releases "GO OFF (Nuthin' 2 It)" and "Still Not Butter" will certainly enjoy towards this one, as all three take a bass-centered approach.

Francis has solidified himself as an icon in dance music, making a name for himself with extremely original tunes, pop collaborations, and wild videos with his piñata sidekick Gerald. He began releasing music on Diplo's Mad Decent imprint in 2011 with his Westside! EP, quickly followed by his unforgettable single "I.D.G.A.F.O.S." Since, Francis has released a number of incredible singles, including "Get Low" with DJ Snake, "Set Me Free" with Martin Garrix, and "Say Less" with G-Eazy.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dillonfrancis