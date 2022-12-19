Skip to main content
Watch SOFI TUKKER Perform Chilled-Out Cover of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars"

SOFI TUKKER's cover of the 2006 indie hit was created for triple j's "Like A Version" program and released on streaming platforms.

Felicia Garcia

SOFI TUKKER are excited to finally release their cover of a classic song they bonded over.

As the snow has begun to fall around the world, the Grammy-nominated duo found shelter in the triple j studio, where they performed an aching cover of Snow Patrol's 2006 indie hit, "Chasing Cars." The cover was created a few months ago for the station's "Like A Version" program, which challenges artists to cover their favorite songs.

"'Chasing Cars' is a song we both bonded over," said SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Hawley-Weld in a statement. "It depicts that state... of being intimate with someone, of forgetting the whole world exists, when you're together. The lyrics couldn't be more perfect. The two opening notes are iconic. We still can't believe we even dared to touch it... it's such a masterpiece already. Tuck doesn't usually volunteer to sing, but there's probably no other song he's sung more in his life."

Through gentle, electronic-tinged sound design, SOFI TUKKER's take on "Chasing Cars" is stunning. They both take the mic for their rendition of Gary Lightbody's timeless vocals while adding subtle synths and snappy percussion.

Now, SOFI TUKKER have shared an official release with fans. You can check out their cover of "Chasing Cars" below.

