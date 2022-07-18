T-Pain Assists On Softest Hard's Cover of Iconic 1998 Dance Anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"
The nostalgia runs wild on Softest Hard's latest single, "I'm Blue," a festival-ready take on Eiffel 65's iconic 1998 anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."
But it doesn't end there: you'll also hear the silky smooth voice of autotune king T-Pain, whom Softest Hard tapped for the track's lead vocal. Released July 15th via HARD Recs, "I'm Blue" interweaves retro synths with Softest Hard's signature saturated drums. Rave cowbells, a scintillating bass breakdown and, of course, rally calls courtesy of T-Pain rally calls also appear underneath a glistening house melody.
"I needs me an edm/house/techno producer that knows the space and I know I can lead us to musical greatness," T-Pain wrote on Twitter last year. With Softest Hard, it appears he got his wish.
“Working with Softest Hard on recreating this 90s classic has been a blast," T-Pain said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I’m a longtime dance music enthusiast so this collaboration is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time."
Listen to "I'm Blue" here:
