Skip to main content
T-Pain Assists On Softest Hard's Cover of Iconic 1998 Dance Anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"

T-Pain Assists On Softest Hard's Cover of Iconic 1998 Dance Anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)"

After broadcasting his desire to work with EDM producers in late 2021, T-Pain got his wish with Softest Hard.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

After broadcasting his desire to work with EDM producers in late 2021, T-Pain got his wish with Softest Hard.

The nostalgia runs wild on Softest Hard's latest single, "I'm Blue," a festival-ready take on Eiffel 65's iconic 1998 anthem, "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."

But it doesn't end there: you'll also hear the silky smooth voice of autotune king T-Pain, whom Softest Hard tapped for the track's lead vocal. Released July 15th via HARD Recs, "I'm Blue" interweaves retro synths with Softest Hard's signature saturated drums. Rave cowbells, a scintillating bass breakdown and, of course, rally calls courtesy of T-Pain rally calls also appear underneath a glistening house melody.

"I needs me an edm/house/techno producer that knows the space and I know I can lead us to musical greatness," T-Pain wrote on Twitter last year. With Softest Hard, it appears he got his wish. 

“Working with Softest Hard on recreating this 90s classic has been a blast," T-Pain said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "I’m a longtime dance music enthusiast so this collaboration is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

gorgon city
EVENTS

15 Photos From Gorgon City's Dazzling "REALM" Open Air Performance In Los Angeles

Another night, another spectacular performance from the renowned U.K. house music duo.

By Tessa Frey17 minutes ago
shambhala
EVENTS

Giveaway: Win Tickets to Shambhala 2022 and Free VitaPLUR, the World's First "Rave Supplement Gum"

Enter now for a chance to win two passes to Shambhala 2022.

By EDM.com Staff2 hours ago
eric prydz holo tomorrowland
EVENTS

Watch Footage From Eric Prydz's Mind-Bending "HOLO" Production at Tomorrowland 2022

Prydz and his team once again proved their staying power as one of the electronic music industry's leading live production architects.

By Jason Heffler3 hours ago

Listen to "I'm Blue" here:

FOLLOW SOFTEST HARD:

Facebook: facebook.com/Softest-Hard
Twitter: twitter.com/softest_hard
Instagram: instagram.com/softest.hard
Spotify: sptfy.com/6GEZ

Related

t-pain
NEWS

T-Pain Is Looking for EDM Collaborators: "I Know I Can Lead Us to Musical Greatness"

T-Pain issued a call for EDM producers and the community overwhelmingly responded.

RL Grime T-Pain
NEWS

T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

T-Pain and RL Grime could be in a mansion in Wiscansin right now.

dillon francis t-pain
NEWS

Dillon Francis and T-Pain Have Another Collab In the Works

Back in September T-Pain announced that he was actively seeking collaborators in EDM, house, and techno.

Flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume's Remix of Eiffel 65's "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" is Officially Back Up

The track mysteriously disappeared from Beatport yesterday, but is now back on all platforms.

Remix Labs V2 2
NEWS

Learn How Artists Remix Tracks With T-Pain's New Series Remix Lab

Red Bull Music announced Twitch will be live streaming T-Pain’s new series Remix Lab

shallou
MUSIC RELEASES

Shallou Returns With Elderbrook-Assisted "Heartaches," Signs to FADER Label

The single is Shallou's first release since the March 2020 release of his sophomore album, "Magical Thinking."

Dillon Francis with Duct Tape over Mouth
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis, T-Pain and That Girl Lay Lay Team Up on New LEGO Movie Theme Song

An unlikely trio came up with the theme for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Krewella and BEAUZ Team Up for Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Been Hurt"

The two sisters teamed up with BEAUZ for the sultry single.