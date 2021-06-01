Solomun Delivers Soulful Sophomore Album "Nobody Is Not Loved": Listen

"Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them."

Croatian electronic music maestro Solomun has finally graced his fans with a second studio album, the first since 2009's Dance Baby.

Out now on his own NINL label, Nobody Is Not Loved is an intimate collection of tracks that serve as a love letter to the culture of dance music at large. "Only music has the divine power to touch not only the bodies, but the souls of people and awaken them," Solomun said in a statement. "That's why the album is called Nobody Is Not Loved."

To fortify the sense of unity, the world-renowned house producer enlisted some high-profile collaborators to help bring his vision to fruition. The opening track "Ocean," an emotive cut with famed singer-songwriter and film superstar Jamie Foxx, is a soulful tune with aching vocals and crisp percussion. The single was released ahead of the album alongside an official music video in May.

Next up is "Home," an atmospheric techno track that Solomun textured with progressive tribal elements. A standout single accented by intricate transitions, "Home" was the first track from the record to be released back in October 2020.

Solomun tapped acclaimed artist Planningtorock for "Your Love Gives Me Gravity" and they leave their mark on the album with brilliance, releasing a synth-pop jam with strong chords and soothing vocals.

Switching gears, Solomun expertly explores post-punk territory with "The Center Will Not Hold," which launches into atmospheric melancholy. Britian's Zoot Woman are featured in "Out Of Focus," leading with haunting echoes and hypnotic vocals from the electro-pop trio before the arrangement undergoes a dramatic shift in sound.

Acting as the culmination of the album, "Tuk Tuk" is infused with an invigorating deep house twist, layered with woozy vocals courtesy of ÄTNA. Known for their unique and cohesive inclusion of organic sounds, the German duo added a new dimension to Solomun's album.

Following suit, "Never Sleep Again" rides the wave from the previous track, complimented with groovy synths and robotic vocals. "Take Control" with Anne Clark bursts with smooth vocal flows in a spoken word poem about terrestrial existence. "Kreatur Der Nacht" (or "creature of the night") blends modern electronic elements with indie rock flavors courtesy of collaborators Isolation Berlin.

Winding down, Solomun creates a melodic techno tune true to his nature. "Wadim" sees him expertly begin to mix out the energy harnessed from the previous tracks. ÄTNA then reappears in "Prospect," expressing tranquil yet seductive vocals that come paired with an inviting beat. "Night Travel" with English musician Tom Smith—lead vocalist, lyricist, keyboard player, and rhythm guitarist of indie rock band Editors—ties a bow on the album with a graceful denouement.

You can find Nobody Is Not Loved on streaming platforms here and listen to the full album below.

