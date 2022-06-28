Skip to main content
Soltan and RIOT Join Forces for Punishing Dubstep Track, "Arabian Knights"

Released on Gud Vibrations, the new single marks the first collaboration between RIOT and the virtuosic Soltan.

Soltan and RIOT have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, "Arabian Knights," a riveting dubstep track out now by way of NGHTMRE and SLANDER's Gud Vibrations.

Soltan, whose signature production style has dazzled the electronic music community in recent years, and RIOT, a virtuosic Israeli bass music duo, are no strangers to writing dubstep hits. "Arabian Knights" pays homage to both artists' Middle Eastern heritage.

Akin to a classic warrior's victory anthem, the roaring single features a cascade of sounds from the traditional Zurna—a double reed wind instrument played in central Eurasia, Western Asia and parts of North Africa—as well as Turkish strings and hypnotic bell patterns. "Arabian Knights" eventually goes scorched earth, culminating in a juddering drop replete with blistering sound design and delivering a ruthless dubstep banger fit for the mainstage. 

Listen to "Arabian Knights" below and find the single on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SOLTAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/Soltansound
Instagram: instagram.com/soltansound
Twitter: twitter.com/soltansound
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HFBRt1

FOLLOW: RIOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/groupRIOT
Instagram: instagram.com/riotmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/RIOTmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3QsW4Gs

FOLLOW GUD VIBRATIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/GudVibrationsOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/gudvibrations
Twitter: twitter.com/gudvibrations
Spotify: spoti.fi/3O4X6H0

