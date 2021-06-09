Sonickraft Drop Vocal-Driven House Anthem "Reached Out"

Sonickraft have returned with their latest tune, the anthemic "Reached Out."

Joining the Marylebone Records family, the rising Welsh duo have delivered a summertime house jam as clubs continue to return, offering a warm and bubbly track for your playlists.

The melodic track arrives just in time for summer. It features bubbly chord progressions and crisp drums, which coalesce in airy soundscapes for a sun-kissed house jam. Driven by a captivating vocal, the arrangement is actually a departure for Sonickraft, who are more known for a club-ready tech house sound. However, they've hit the nail on the head with their foray into a more melodic direction.

Check out "Reached Out" below.

The budding dance music tandem are pouring fuel on a big 2020 that saw them join forces with Solotoko label head Sonny Fodera for their monster collaboration "Flashbacks," as well as releases on Stashed, NONSTOP, New State, and Get Twisted.

"During the Covid-19 lockdown we focused on our work," Sonickraft said in a press release. "It was such a difficult time for so many people and we wanted an uplifting feel-good vocal track to ‘reach out’ to those that needed a boost. We had made a lot of club tracks, so we thought we’d change it up and write a crossover piano house track."

"Now, as the world begins to return to normal, we hope this track resonates with people as we all begin to experience those small moments of joy that we’ve been denied for so long."

You can listen to "Reached Out" on your go-to streaming platform here.

