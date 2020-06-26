Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla Impress Yet Again on Intoxicating New Single "Moving Blind"

Earlier this year, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla let us know they were cooking up their first collaboration. After wrapping up their wildly popular sold-out tour and having a few months to put in some work at home, they've finally dropped their gem "Moving Blind."

"Moving Blind" has us longing for the dancefloor, as this addictive tech house smash was made to fill a room. The pair expertly capture the listener's attention by playing into their areas of expertise. Quickly working in a minimalistic beat made up of subdued kicks, they then add two vocal samples that battle back and forth as well as crunchy synth stabs to keep things unpredictable.

This shining moment in their discography is comparable to Sonny's masterful collaboration with MK, "One Night (featuring Raphaella)," and Dom's instant classic "San Frandisco."

You can stream "Moving Blind" below.

