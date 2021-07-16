Sonny Fodera Reunites With Sinéad Harnett, Taps In KOLIDESCOPES for "Nah"

Teaming up with KOLIDESCOPES and Sinead Harnett, Sonny Fodera has returned with a fresh house tune called "Nah," out now via his own Solotoko imprint. The track arrives ahead of a sold-out UK tour in the fall.

This new collab is an anthem in the making. "Nah" starts off with a progressive house beat, adding in strong piano chords before introducing Harnett's assertive lyricism. While the vocals add a romantic accent, the lyrics are anything but. The song tells the tale of a woman who has had enough dealing with an ex and is ready to be independent.

Check out "Nah" below. You can find the track on your preferred streaming platform here.

