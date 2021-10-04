Listen to Sonny Fodera's Hypnotic "Last Thought" With Vintage Culture and MKLA

Do your thoughts at night keep you awake?

Delivering a new single called "Last Thought," Sonny Fodera has enlisted Brazilian superstar producer Vintage Culture and Canadian songstress MKLA to drop a hypnotic house thumper for the lovesick.

"Last Thought" marks the third track from Fodera's upcoming Wide Awake album. The first glimpse into what's to come from the 14-track collection was gifted back in July with the assertive single "Nah." At that time, there was no indication of an album in the works. Just last month Fodera announced the tracklist and release date of Wide Awake, accompanied by the album's second single "Angel."

Reconnecting with Vintage Culture, the esteemed producers paired spacey synths with entrancing lyricism from MKLA, who recently featured in "Alive," an after-hours house tune with Zeds Dead this summer. Her soft, sultry vocals cast a spell in the beguiling deep house arrangement.

Listen to the latest addition to Wide Awake below.

Fodera’s forthcoming album is slated for release on October 22nd. Wide Awake will include a diverse selection of A-list artists and producers including Sam Tompkins, Sinead Harnett, Dan Caplen, Diplo, MK, Bru-C, Ella Eyre, Kelli Leigh, among others.

You can pre-save the album here and check out the full tracklist below.

Wide Awake Tracklist:

1. You (with Sam Tompkins)

2. Angel (with Clementine Douglas)

3. Nah (with KOLIDESCOPES & Sinead Harnett)

4. So High (with Dan Caplen)

5. Turn Back Time (with Diplo)

6. Something About You (with Yeah Boy & Camden Cox)

7. Wide Awake (with Laura Welsh)

8. One Night (with MK & Raphaella)

9. Silhouettes (with Poppy Baskcomb)

10. Stuck In My Head (with Punctual & Matt Wilson)

11. Last Thought (with Vintage Culture & MKLA)

12. Next 2 U (with Sinead Harnett & Bru-C)

13. Selfish (with Kelli Leigh & YOU)

14. Wired (with Ella Eyre)

FOLLOW SONNY FODERA:

Facebook: facebook.com/sonnyfodera

Twitter: twitter.com/sonnyfodera

Instagram: instagram.com/sonnyfodera

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YB7Jdj

FOLLOW VINTAGE CULTURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/vintageculturemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/vintageculture

Instagram: instagram.com/vintageculture

Spotify: spoti.fi/2PWdehz

FOLLOW MKLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/mklaofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/okaytolove

Instagram: instagram.com/mklaofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dtYGSM