Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.

Following the success of his summertime anthem "Nah," Sonny Fodera has announced his forthcoming 14-track album Wide Awake.

Set to release on October 22nd via Fodera's very own venerated Solotoko imprint, the countdown to the unveiling of considerably one of his most ambitious records to date has begun. What sets this particular album apart is its variety of A-list collaborators.

For the creation of Wide Awake, Fodera tapped the sensational Sinead Harnett and KOLIDESCOPES—who both appear in "Nah"—double platinum singer-songwriter Ella Eyre, British R&B singer-songwriter Dan Caplen, Diplo, and Vintage Culture, among many others. In the new LP, Fodera's unique sonic palette textures the diverse talents of his contributors to offer a plethora of dancefloor weapons and crossover anthems.

In addition to the announcement, Fodera dropped the album's second single "Angel," a glistening dance gem. Providing fans with another glimpse into the full project, "Angel" is a nod to Fodera's studio prowess and an exemplar of his signature sound. And Clementine Douglas' vibrant vocals elevate the tune to the next level.

Fodera's 14-track Wide Awake LP is slated for release on October 22nd. You can pre-save his forthcoming album here and check out the full tracklist below.

Wide Awake Tracklist:

1. You (with Sam Tompkins)

2. Angel (with Clementine Douglas)

3. Nah (with KOLIDESCOPES & Sinead Harnett)

4. So High (with Dan Caplen)

5. Turn Back Time (with Diplo)

6. Something About You (with Yeah Boy & Camden Cox)

7. Wide Awake (with Laura Welsh)

8. One Night (with MK & Raphaella)

9. Silhouettes (with Poppy Baskcomb)

10. Stuck In My Head (with Punctual & Matt Wilson)

11. Last Thought (with Vintage Culture & MKLA)

12. Next 2 U (with Sinead Harnett & Bru-C)

13. Selfish (with Kelli Leigh & YOU)

14. Wired (with Ella Eyre)

FOLLOW SONNY FODERA:

Facebook: facebook.com/sonnyfodera

Twitter: twitter.com/sonnyfodera

Instagram: instagram.com/sonnyfodera

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YB7Jdj