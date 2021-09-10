September 10, 2021
Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"
Publish date:

Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.
Author:

c/o Press

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.

Following the success of his summertime anthem "Nah," Sonny Fodera has announced his forthcoming 14-track album Wide Awake.

Set to release on October 22nd via Fodera's very own venerated Solotoko imprint, the countdown to the unveiling of considerably one of his most ambitious records to date has begun. What sets this particular album apart is its variety of A-list collaborators. 

For the creation of Wide Awake, Fodera tapped the sensational Sinead Harnett and KOLIDESCOPES—who both appear in "Nah"—double platinum singer-songwriter Ella Eyre, British R&B singer-songwriter Dan Caplen, Diplo, and Vintage Culture, among many others. In the new LP, Fodera's unique sonic palette textures the diverse talents of his contributors to offer a plethora of dancefloor weapons and crossover anthems. 

Recommended Articles

DSC_6271 5.05.19 pm 10.45.23 pm
NEWS

Boomerang Nightclub Aims to Dominate Hong Kong's Nightlife Scene

Having only launched last year, Boomerang landed a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list.

SonnyFodera_press_shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Announces Release Date and Tracklist of New Album "Wide Awake"

Fodera also dropped the album's second single "Angel," a soulful collab with Clementine Douglas.

gryffin
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Gryffin, Kaskade, Don Diablo and More [9/10/21]

New major releases include tracks from Nicky Romero, Virtual Riot, Will Sparks and more.

In addition to the announcement, Fodera dropped the album's second single "Angel," a glistening dance gem. Providing fans with another glimpse into the full project, "Angel" is a nod to Fodera's studio prowess and an exemplar of his signature sound. And Clementine Douglas' vibrant vocals elevate the tune to the next level.

Fodera's 14-track Wide Awake LP is slated for release on October 22nd. You can pre-save his forthcoming album here and check out the full tracklist below.

Wide Awake Tracklist:
1. You (with Sam Tompkins)
2. Angel (with Clementine Douglas)
3. Nah (with KOLIDESCOPES & Sinead Harnett)
4. So High (with Dan Caplen)
5. Turn Back Time (with Diplo)
6. Something About You (with Yeah Boy & Camden Cox)
7. Wide Awake (with Laura Welsh)
8. One Night (with MK & Raphaella)
9. Silhouettes (with Poppy Baskcomb)
10. Stuck In My Head (with Punctual & Matt Wilson)
11. Last Thought (with Vintage Culture & MKLA)
12. Next 2 U (with Sinead Harnett & Bru-C)
13. Selfish (with Kelli Leigh & YOU)
14. Wired (with Ella Eyre)

FOLLOW SONNY FODERA:

Facebook: facebook.com/sonnyfodera
Twitter: twitter.com/sonnyfodera
Instagram: instagram.com/sonnyfodera
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YB7Jdj

Related

Sonny_Sinead_KOLIDESCOPES_shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Reunites With Sinéad Harnett, Taps In KOLIDESCOPES for "Nah"

This electro-pop single is a mood.

Sonny Fodera Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera Shines in Latest House Album, Rise

Sonny Fodera's 12-track effort is out now on Insomniac Records/Solotoko.

Oliver Heldens Sonny Fodera
MUSIC RELEASES

Glass Animals Recruits Oliver Heldens and Sonny Fodera for "Heat Waves" Expansion Pack

Both energetic house remixes elevate the original song's success.

social
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Francis Announces Release Date of Third Studio Album "Happy Machine"

Francis also dropped the album's third single, a bubbly dance-pop collab with Bow Anderson called "Reaching Out," alongside an official music video.

MovingBlind_Press
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla Impress Yet Again on Intoxicating New Single "Moving Blind"

Their long-awaited collaboration is finally here.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Rework Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's "Moving Blind"

Gorgon City has cooked up yet another fresh tech house remix.

Vintage Culture Butterflies
MUSIC RELEASES

Vintage Culture Drops Hypnotic House Single "Butterflies": Listen

Out on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko imprint, the track symbolizes the magical feeling of being in love.

Sun Came Up - SOFI TUKKER & John Summit Promo by Vanessa Vlandis
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER Tap John Summit for Atmospheric House Stunner "Sun Came Up"

"It's about being together, in darkness and in sunshine."