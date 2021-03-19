The First Single Off Basside's SOPHIE-Produced EP is Here: Listen

The project's titular track, "FUCK IT UP," has arrived ahead of the project's April 2nd release.
Throughout her storied career, electronic icon SOPHIE was known for both her solo catalogue and a lengthy list of production credits. Following her tragic passing in January, her work on tracks like "It's Okay To Cry" and "Ponyboy" have become essential elements of her legacy. And now, with the posthumous release of a new SOPHIE-produced single by Basside, it's obvious her legacy is one of a timeless nature. 

Out March 19th on Bandcamp via Sorry Records, "FUCK IT UP" is the titular track off a forthcoming, six-song EP produced in full by SOPHIE. Due April 2nd, the record will also include SOPHIE's remix of Basside's "NYC2MIA." It was released posthumously on February 8th with all proceeds directed to Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a legal aid organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ identifying individuals. 

Featuring quirky synths and a resonant bass beat, "FUCK IT UP" combines Basside's rap-infused style with SOPHIE's unique knack for sound design. According to Basside, the EP dates back to 2016, following Miami's iii Points Festival. SOPHIE, who was in attendance, invited the duo to her studio in LA, and the resulting tracks have finally surfaced after five years in the pipeline. 

You can listen to "FUCK IT UP" and pre-order the EP here

