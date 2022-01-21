Skip to main content
David Guetta and Sorana Revamp "Heartless" In Kanye-Approved Collab, "redruM"

David Guetta and Sorana Revamp "Heartless" In Kanye-Approved Collab, "redruM"

Their pop rework of the Ye's timeless single comes paired with a slow-burning bassline and distinct synthwave sonics.

c/o Press

Their pop rework of the Ye's timeless single comes paired with a slow-burning bassline and distinct synthwave sonics.

Sorana and David Guetta have put a haunting new twist on a classic heartbreak anthem with their new single, "redruM." 

Marking Sorana's debut on Atlantic Records, the synthwave-inspired track is "an ironic POV on how dramatically people react" to breakups, she said. It was from the perspective of the heartbreaker's next love, and pulls its melody from Ye's (formerly known as Kanye West) timeless single "Heartless," adding the iconic rapper as a co-writer to its credits. 

"redruM" comes paired paired with a music video inspired by cult classic horror movie, The Shining, putting the cherry on top of Sorana's creative vision. Her cotton candy-colored version drops a heartsore Sorana into an 80s-styled hotel, where she finds herself stalked by her ex's murderous new girlfriend. "I took his heart, is that so wrong? She's done, done, done," her voice soars in its chorus. Paired with futuristic, alien-like fashion and a pop art portrait of Guetta, the dramatics are off the charts. 

It's also not the first time Sorana and Guetta have tackled a breakup track together. The former is notably credited as a songwriter on the latter's 2021 hit, "Heartbreak Anthem" (with Galantis and Little Mix), which received a nod for "International Song of the Year" at this year's BRiTs. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 8th. 

Recommended Articles

image005
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and Sorana Revamp "Heartless" In Kanye-Approved Collab, "redruM"

Their pop rework of the Ye's timeless single comes paired with a slow-burning bassline and distinct synthwave sonics.

48 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-21 at 11.58.19 AM
Lifestyle

Watch Steve Aoki and a Neurosurgeon Discuss New Ultrasound Helmet to Treat Brain Disease

In a conversation with Dr. Ali Rezai, Aoki learns about technology that treats neurological conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

1 hour ago
amnesia ibiza
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Announces 18-Hour 2022 Opening Party

Attendees can expect a "mouthwatering" lineup of techno and house music artists.

2 hours ago

Watch the music video for "redruM" here:

FOLLOW SORANA: 

Facebook: facebook.com/soranaofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/iamsorana
Instagram: instagram.com/sorana
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FQKaQn

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

Related

RAYE David Guetta Hailee Steinfeld
MUSIC RELEASES

RAYE Hints at New Collab with David Guetta and Hailee Steinfeld

A trifecta of dance pop talent.

David-Guetta-Morten
INTERVIEWS

"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Out today via Parlophone, the four-track project arrives one year after the pair's first "future rave" release.

Joel Corry, David Guetta, Raye
NEWS

Joel Corry Announces Forthcoming Release of Collab With David Guetta and Raye

A clip posted on Instagram teases bouncy dance-pop and feathery vocals.

unnamed-15
MUSIC RELEASES

Viral TikTok Star Doggface Appears in David Guetta, MORTEN, and Lanie Gardner's "Dreams" Music Video

The TikTok and "future rave" collab we needed.

David Guetta Ushuaia Ibiza black and white
INTERVIEWS

David Guetta Thinks This Sound is the Future of Dance Music [Interview]

The legendary DJ talked about his new track with MORTEN, taking a break from producing pop hits, and David Greta memes.

Untitled design
MUSIC RELEASES

Robin Schulz Drops Dreamy Remix of David Guetta and Sia's "Let's Love" [Premiere]

The chart-topping German producer lends his distinctive touch to the synthwave track.

davidguettacudi112
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta, Kid Cudi Release New Remix of 2011 Smash Single, "Memories"

Hey, hey, yeah, yeah!

A black-and-white split-screen image of David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK.
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK Make You "Jump" in New Collab [Premiere]

David Guetta and GLOWINTHEDARK have delivered an eclectic main stage weapon.