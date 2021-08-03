Sovereign Records Drops Dancefloor-Ready "Sovereign Collection Vol.1" Compilation
Sovereign Records' latest offering is an inclusive 10-track compilation album.

Miami-based label Sovereign Records was created for the purpose of finding emerging artists and sharing their music with the world. 

Establishing themselves as a progressive music entertainment company, Sovereign strives to share new and refreshing tracks from a broad roster of international artists. In doing so, the imprint hopes to provide music that can compliment all types of events and dancefloors while offering an experimental edge you won’t find elsewhere. 

Their latest compilation, Sovereign Collection Vol.1 is a carefully curated amalgamation of club-driven music consisting of 13 diverse artists. This 10-track offering includes an eclectic mix of sounds courtesy of budding Moroccan musician Mariline, American Idol finalist Robbie Rosen, DJ duo Highcard, Hidde van Way, and many more. 

Check out Sovereign Records' new compilation in full below.

Comprising sensational singles such as "Fighting For You" by Rosen and Highcard, "I Got You" by Highcard and Alina Ranae, as well as "Breaking" by Brenton Mattheus, this new record has a common theme. The romantic accents found throughout add a level of longing as we begin to return to the dancefloor after all of this time apart.

“We’re hyped to be unleashing such a phenomenal compilation just in time for summer," said a representative for Sovereign Records in a press release. "Music lovers around the world are itching to get back on dance floors, and these tracks are sure to get people back into the swing of dancing, laughing, and loving life together.”

Find Sovereign Collection Vol.1 on your preferred streaming platform here.

