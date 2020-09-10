SP3CTRUM, Durte Dom, and Santorelli Join Forces for Bouncy Single "Morning Sun"

Young guns SP3CTRUM, Durte Dom, and Santorelli have joined forces for "Morning Sun," a collaborative dance pop track that churns along to a hypnotic deep house rhythm.

"Morning Sun" combines both house and pop into a breezy tune that yearns for summer. The verses feature hypnotic soundscapes and brooding production, which float effortlessly under a velvety top-line courtesy of Scarlett Skies. The trifecta of producers then introduce a tense build, which culminates in a jaunty drop in which they chop up Skies' vocals with precision. Bouncy bass plucks and crisp drum programming work in unison to deliver a thumping, radio-radio single that cleverly blurs the lines of EDM and contemporary pop.

"Morning Sun" shrewdly takes a page out of Imanbek's playbook, hearkening to the Kazakh producer's global hit remix of SAINt JHN's single "Roses." Fans of that tune will undoubtedly gravitate toward this collaboration between three blossoming artists.

"Morning Sun" is out now via ChillYourMind. You can listen to the single in full below.

FOLLOW SP3CTRUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/Sp3ctrumOfficial/

Instagram: instagram.com/sp3ctrumofficial/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mf9Z43

FOLLOW DURTE DOM:

Twitter: twitter.com/durtedom

Instagram: instagram.com/durtedom/

Spotify: spoti.fi/2R877ra

FOLLOW SANTORELLI:

Facebook: facebook.com/Santorelli.Official/

Instagram: instagram.com/santorellimusic/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bI7XnQ