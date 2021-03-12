Space Laces Breaks Silence with Awe-Inspiring Vaultage 003 Mix

Space Laces Breaks Silence with Awe-Inspiring Vaultage 003 Mix

The third installment of Space Laces' Vaultage mix series has finally arrived with 21 brand-new original tracks.
Author:
Publish date:

Space Laces (via Facebook)

Bass music virtuoso Space Laces has kept things relatively quiet as of late. His last release, "Rumble" (with Excision), landed on Never Say Die in 2018, and his "Vaultage mix" series saw its second installment arrive in September 2019. 

It's been radio silence since then, but Space Laces recently took to Twitter to tease something big:

As fans began buzzing over what was to come, Space Laces announced that the third installment of Vaultage was finally set to arrive, and now it's here at last.

Vaultage 003 is chock-full of enticing and all-original bass sounds, ranging from experimental to bass house, dubstep and beyond in the new 20-minute mix. "Bird Alert," the track featured in the Twitter teaser, sits right in the middle of piping hot tracks like "Jungle Booster," "Splinters," "Excalibur," and many more. In fact, 003 features 21 brand-new, never-before-heard Space Laces offerings.

A massive way to break a nearly two-year silence, Vaultage 003 sees Space Laces (somehow) level up his production quality, with his new tracks offering fresh sound design and top-notch energy in an audiovisual mix that traverses tempo and style seamlessly. 

With his new mix, Space Laces continues his reign over the bass music world, and proves that patience certainly pays off. Fans will undoubtedly find that Vaultage 003 was well worth the long wait. 

Space Laces' Vaultage 003 is out now and can be heard here

FOLLOW SPACE LACES:

Facebook: facebook.com/spacelaces
Twitter: twitter.com/spacelaces
Instagram: instagram.com/space_laces
Spotify: spoti.fi/3va9Ov4

Related

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces Inaugurates Audiovisual Mix Series with Episode Featuring 17 Unreleased Tracks

Bass music fans won't go hungry this weekend!

Excision and Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Dubscribe Drops Insane Remix of Excision and Space Laces' "1 On 1"

Japanese producer Dubscribe dropped an insane remix of Excision and Space Laces' "1 On 1" for the Lost Lands 2019 Compilation album.

Space Laces
MUSIC RELEASES

Space Laces' Brings In EDM Heavyweights for Overdrive Remixes

The 5-track remix EP features Kompany, Rickyxsan, Svdden Death, Phiso, and Gammer.

Jai Wolf
MUSIC RELEASES

Foreign Family Collective Taps Jai Wolf for Bubbly Intermission Broadcast Mix

Jai's mix is the fourth installation of the weekly series.

Dion Timmer, Excision and Space Laces.
NEWS

Dion Timmer Teases Excision and Space Laces Collab at Disco of the Dead 2019

During his EDM.com takeover, Dion Timmer shared an upcoming release.

ray volpe (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Ray Volpe Returns to Never Say Die with "Insane" and "Turbo Kid" [Premiere]

The two-track release boasts some of Ray Volpe's finest work yet.

0E5FB7FB-A7D0-46E1-A478-043CC3561764
INTERVIEWS

Midnight Tyrannosaurus Talks Halloween and His Akronym Collab, “Shrapnel” [Interview]

Get spooky with Midnight Tyrannosaurus!

GriZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Releases Nostalgic "Chasing The Golden Hour Pt. 3" Mixtape

The highly-anticipated third installment of GRiZ's mixtape series is here.