Space Yacht Unveils Third "Tech My House" Installment

While Space Yacht's fame is often attributed to their one-of-a-kind parties, they've also been making waves as a record label. They've now returned with the third volume of Tech My House, and it's filled to the brim with heat.

Tech My House Vol. 3 is their most well-rounded house compilation yet, as it features some of the best newcomers to the genre and a handful of veterans. Achilles, Ciszak, Baby Weight, Ian Allen, Case Of The Mondays, and so many more shine on the 16-track compilation, showcasing the tastemaking talents of Space Yacht as well as the talent quickly rising in the house scene.

One of the most intoxicating tunes featured on the new compilation is Achilles' "UPGRADED," with an addictive four-on-the-floor beat that effortlessly guides its earworm of a sample. It's the type of dancefloor-filler we all crave.

Gibson Parker and Goddyss have similarly written something intoxicating and catchy with "Dancing Alone," making a lasting impression right from the opening moments of the compilation. Local Singles have similarly cooked up something fun with their contribution "Conmigo," infusing Latin influences into their groovy tune for something completely unique.

Listen to Tech My House Vol. 3 below.

Time and time again, Space Yacht has proven they're an unshakeable force in electronic music. With all the unique avenues the brand is diving down in 2022, it's only a matter of time until they begin to rival those at the top. Don't forget to check out their other comps, like Big Bass Ting and Tough House, as they never fail to pack them with firepower.

Listen to Tech My House Vol. 3 on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SPACE YACHT:

Facebook: facebook.com/spaceyacht

Instagram: instagram.com/spaceyacht

Twitter: twitter.com/spaceyacht