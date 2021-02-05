Chicago Bass Artist SPADES Delivers Hard-Hitting "Divisions" EP

Chicago-based producer SPADES has returned today, offering up his latest EP, Divisions. Comprised of three tracks, the EP reinvigorates his reputation as a sonic innovator and furthers his status as one of the bass scene’s "next-up" acts.

SPADES is the brainchild of Chicago-native Joe Grothe. Inspired by an array of different musical styles, textures, and backgrounds, he has emerged onto the scene as someone constantly pushing the boundaries between subgenres.

"I called the EP "Divisions" because every song is a combination of 2 separate songs," said SPADES. "I started [each] at different times [and later] combined them together to make [Divisions]."

The EP’s first single, "Divisions," premiered in January via Headbang Society. A heavy-hitting track with crisp snares and clean one-hit samples, "Divisions" is a high-energy release designed to start 2021 off on the right foot. The second track, "Heretic," which debuted on Ganja White Night's SubCarbon Records, continues the explosive energy and fused sound design. The EP wraps up with "The Drip," a collaboration with Kyral x Banko producer and vocalist, Banko.

