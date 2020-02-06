Bass music all star Spag Heddy (real name Mischa Reining) has been hard at work on new music lately. From his recent remix of SLANDER's "Love Is Gone" featuring Dylan Matthew to his "Oh My!" VIP, it's safe to say Reining has been just as big of a force in the world of bass music as ever. Now, he's back with a brand new single, "Stupid-O," from the forthcoming Armageddy EP.

A high-energy blend of multiple styles, "Stupid-O" combines elements of riddim with melodies and heavy wobbles to yield an all-around dubstep banger guaranteed to make fans lose it whenever it's played. "'Stupid-O' stands for going completely stupid with each other. Nothing less and nothing more," Reining said in a statement. "And that’s all you need on your last day on Earth."

He's also been using it as the opening track in recent Spag Heddy DJ sets, and "Stupid-O" is the first track on the Armageddy EP. The new EP also includes four other tracks, so fans will be eager to hear the rest of the mammoth release. The full Armageddy EP will come out Friday, February 7th via Never Say Die.

Reining is currently on the Armageddy Tour with upcoming dates in Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

