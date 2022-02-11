Skip to main content
Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown's new label, diviine, allows him to create and release music without any limitations.

Bennett Sell-Kline

Spencer Brown's new label, diviine, allows him to create and release music without any limitations.

Spencer Brown is taking his art into his own hands.

While longtime fans know him for excellent releases on record labels like Anjunadeep and mau5trap, the renowned DJ, who was named one of EDM.com's "Best Music Producers of 2021," has now launched his own label diviine.

By developing his own record label, Brown has afforded himself full creative freedom with each and every release. To that end, he has now launched diviine with a double-sided single called "Forbidden Flow / 18 Min Loop," and each track speaks to his artistry as a whole.

"Forbidden Flow" embraces an intoxicating, four-on-the-floor beat while a sultry vocal takes center stage. "18 Min Loop," on the other hand, is self-explanatory, running at a length of exactly 18 minutes and taking listeners on a hypnotic progressive house journey.

Recommended Articles

spencer brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown's new label, diviine, allows him to create and release music without any limitations.

15 seconds ago
A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.
MUSIC RELEASES

FISHER Returns With Funky House Single "Palm Beach Banga"

Funky synths and a hypnotic vocal are layered over a groovy house beat in FISHER's latest.

12 minutes ago
blanke runn
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and RUNN Connect on Shimmering New Single "Lights Out"

"Lights Out" is the second single off of Blanke's forthcoming EP, "Land Of The Wayfarer."

20 minutes ago

In a press release shared with EDM.com, Brown elaborated on the motivation behind starting his own label.

"Streaming has provided an incredibly convenient means to consume music; there’s no denying it. We artists have to make a 'shorter version' or 'streaming friendly version' for every track we make. I completely understand the principle if it’s a radio-friendly track," Brown explained. "But some music isn’t necessarily designed for radio. With progressive music, it’s about the journey. I love to foreshadow, and elements come and go as the song progresses. It’s an art in itself to keep someone’s attention for an extended period of time. The art is the art. The track is the track. If it’s three minutes, great! If it’s 18 minutes, great! That’s what it should be."

Listen to "Forbidden Flow / 18 Min Loop" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW SPENCER BROWN:

Facebook: facebook.com/spencerbrownofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/spencerbrownofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/spencer_brown
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uTuV7t

Related

Spencer Brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Spencer Brown Delivers Remix of "fn pig (ov)" from deadmau5' Forthcoming Remix Album

Spencer Brown absolutely smashed this remix.

Above & Beyond - Common Ground Press Shot for "Long Way From Home"Single Release (w/ Spencer Brown) - EDM.com
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Release First Original Collaboration in Nearly a Decade

Above & Beyond and Spencer Brown joined forces with RBBTS to create an evocative new single, “Long Way From Home.”

Capture One Session4170 DONE
NEWS

ARTBAT Launch New Record Label, UPPERGROUND [Exclusive]

ARTBAT will also soon release a new single on the imprint, which they said will release "music that moves you, lets you dance and fills you with emotions."

B29866BF-7433-4AAE-A293-26D09C76E0D5
FEATURES

Spencer Brown’s Forward Thinking Is Learning From The Past

Breaking Through is a conversational series highlighting the stories of rising dance music artists.

39304862_10156429304312295_6936801709834371072_n
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Launch Record Label with Debut Release - 'Lafayette' by Cassian

Cassian leads the way as debut artist on new label

Afrojack at Tomorrowland
MUSIC RELEASES

Tomorrowland and Universal Music Group Announce New Bespoke Record Label

Afrojack and Chico Rose are the first to release on the collaborative imprint.

four-loko
NEWS

Four Loko Has Launched a Record Label

Yes, you read that right.

AboveAndBeyond_16.01.13_NYC_F1 3m
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Set to Release First Collaborative Single in 8 Years

Their new single will be released November 30th.