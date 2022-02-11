Spencer Brown Launches New Record Label, Releases 18-Minute Song: Listen

Spencer Brown is taking his art into his own hands.

While longtime fans know him for excellent releases on record labels like Anjunadeep and mau5trap, the renowned DJ, who was named one of EDM.com's "Best Music Producers of 2021," has now launched his own label diviine.

By developing his own record label, Brown has afforded himself full creative freedom with each and every release. To that end, he has now launched diviine with a double-sided single called "Forbidden Flow / 18 Min Loop," and each track speaks to his artistry as a whole.

"Forbidden Flow" embraces an intoxicating, four-on-the-floor beat while a sultry vocal takes center stage. "18 Min Loop," on the other hand, is self-explanatory, running at a length of exactly 18 minutes and taking listeners on a hypnotic progressive house journey.

In a press release shared with EDM.com, Brown elaborated on the motivation behind starting his own label.

"Streaming has provided an incredibly convenient means to consume music; there’s no denying it. We artists have to make a 'shorter version' or 'streaming friendly version' for every track we make. I completely understand the principle if it’s a radio-friendly track," Brown explained. "But some music isn’t necessarily designed for radio. With progressive music, it’s about the journey. I love to foreshadow, and elements come and go as the song progresses. It’s an art in itself to keep someone’s attention for an extended period of time. The art is the art. The track is the track. If it’s three minutes, great! If it’s 18 minutes, great! That’s what it should be."

Listen to "Forbidden Flow / 18 Min Loop" on streaming platforms here.

