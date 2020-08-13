Mysterious Bass House Producer SRLKLLA Returns from Hiatus with New Single "Chasing You"

Back with their first release in over a year, elusive bass and electro house producer SRLKLLA has returned with a new single, "Chasing You." Out July 30th via Big & Dirty Records, an imprint of Be Yourself Music, the new track is the lead song off a forthcoming unnamed EP.

Counting genre heavy-hitters Habstrakt and JOYRYDE as influences, "Chasing You" is catchy and radio friendly, incorporating infectious vocals and a dance floor-ready synth arrangement. Its powerful downbeats, trap sonics and high energy breakdown make for a moody yet playful tone, speaking to the tune's theme of unrequited love.

"Chasing You" falls right in place alongside the Amsterdam-based producer's 2018 debut EP, First Blood. SRLKLLA's upbeat, playful music shows a lighter side to the artist's darker, more sinister themes.

"Wasn't it Sophie Ellis Baxtor who said: 'It's murder on the dancefloor?'" the artist's Spotify biography reads. "Well, you can call the medical examiner when SRLKLLA comes to town, because he's killing it every time."

