Glide Into the Weekend With Steny and Replay M's Pulsating Deep House Single "Nightshift"

Rising combo Steny and Swiss producer Replay M have joined forces for "Nightshift," an anthemic deep house tune out via Karonga Records.

With its pulsating bass lines and spacey pads, "Nightlife" is a hypnotic house number that harkens to the dark bliss of late-night Ibiza club revelry. Steny and Replay M did a fantastic job of maintaining the energy throughout, introducing subtle production techniques as the arrangement progresses. Crisp leads and driving, trance-inspired plucks take over after the break, building tension before eventually culminating in a synth-laden second drop, which is a refreshing change of pace on the one that precede it.

The two members of the Steny tandem are based in Switzerland and South Africa, respectively, but the artists collaborate frequently, building a unique chemistry over the years. This eventually led to a landmark signing with progressive house and trance heavyweight Armada. Their music has been supported by a slew of the industry's biggest players, including Lost Frequencies, Morgan Page, Lucas & Steve, and EDX, among many others.

International DJ Replay M has made a splash on the scene as well, making performances at The Street Parade, Openair Gampel, Oceanbeat Boat Ibiza, and Braslav Festival, among other notable shows. He has also received support from a number of electronic bigwigs, like Kris Kross Amsterdam, DJ Scene and Jan-Christian Zeller.

