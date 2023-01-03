Skip to main content
Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso Revive Rave-Inspired Side Project, Buy Now

It's been 14 years, but Buy Now's sound feels more fresh and current than ever.

Stuart Sevastos

At the turn of the new year, Buy Now squeaked in the release of their first songs since 2008. 

The return of the collaborative duo, consisting of Swedish House Mafia's Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, is a developing story to keep on the radar for 2023. After appearing on Salvatore Ganacci's Culturally Appropriate album cut, "Let You Do This" a couple months prior, the tandem are making their return official with the release of two new singles, "Church" and "Speak Up."

Buy Now recently recorded at The Church Studios in London and were evidently feeling ample inspiration from their environment. The Church has become a spiritual home to world-class musicians throughout the decades, including Adele, U2 and Lana Del Rey, among many others. Erected in 1850 as a place solely for worship, The Church pivoted into a recording space in the '80s and has since become a landmark creative space.

Teaming up with PARISI, Angello and Ingrosso didn't hesitate to shake their stone wall surroundings with "Church," a pumping house track with vintage acid house influences. Following with "Speak Up," the duo flex their analog prowess with breaks and bright, arpeggiated leads that longtime fans will recall from Buy Now's prior work over a decade ago.

Though they may have put things on hold for 14 years, Buy Now's sound feels as fresh as ever in the 2023 dance music landscape. Take a listen to "Church" and "Speak Up" below.

