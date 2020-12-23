Watch the Music Video for Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc's New Motivational Anthem "My Way"

The duo's first official collaboration is an uplifting reminder to stay positive during times of strife.
Steve Aoki

Reflecting on a year to forget, Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc have teamed up for "My Way," a motivational anthem that serves as a powerful reminder to stay positive during times of strife.

Aoki eschewed the more electrifying aspects of his sound for the track, instead opting for a dance-pop arrangement. However, the uplifting song, which is the duo's first official collaboration, is familiar territory for Blacc, whose bluesy vocals have long been admired in the EDM world. His soulful top-line in "My Way" urges listeners to take whatever fear they feel and spin it to their advantage in the name of fortitude. “I can make it through this / You can throw the world in my face / But the fear gives me life / And I swear ’til I die I’m gonna do it my way," he croons.

Check out the "My Way" music video below, directed by Marco Marchiori.

“I’m so excited for my track with Aloe to finally be out in the world and to be able to share it with all of you," Aoki said in a press release. "He has an incredible voice & it’s been awesome getting to work with him and blending my signature sound with his."

"'My Way' is such an anthem,” added Blacc. "I knew Steve could take it to the next level! This song is the perfect way to ring in the new year."

