Steve Aoki Honors Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month With SiriusXM Guest Mix Series

Steve Aoki's Remix Radio show will host Autograf, Wax Motif and more throughout the month of May.

To celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month, EDM icon Steve Aoki has dedicated his newly minted SiriusXM channel to highlighting APIDA artists with a guest mix series, "APIDA ON AIR."

Kicking off in May, the Aoki-curated lineup includes Autograf, Wax Motif, Henry Fong, Florian Picasso and more, with additional artists and a schedule still to be announced. Tune into Steve Aoki's Remix Radio on Channel 735 with a SiriusXM subscription or three-month free trial.

According to a press release, "APIDA ON AIR" is just one of several SiriusXM initiatives to highlight and support Asian American and Pacific Islander community leaders and change-makers. In March, Aoki also sold a line of merch benefitting Stop AAPI Hate in the wake of increased hate crimes against Asian Americans.

"I am who I am today because of the courageous Asian Americans who broke down barriers and paved the way for people like me," Aoki wrote at the time. "There is so much we can learn from one another. We should love one another and focus on what brings us together instead of focusing on what divides us."

Steve Aoki's "Remix Radio" was launched in February, capping off the seven year run of his "Remix Rewind" series on SiriusXM's BPM channel. The weekly show, where Aoki highlights his five of his favorite remixes, will now be housed on this new channel alongside "Aoki's House," a weekly mix show.

