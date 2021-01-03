Steve Aoki Celebrates End of 2020 With Two-Hour All-Original Mix

Steve Aoki released one last mix to help free us from the horror that was 2020. Starting off 2021 on a high note is a new two-hour mix from the Dim Mak founder, made up entirely of original tunes. Included in the lengthy release are some of his biggest remixes and collaborations to date, including tracks with Backstreet Boys, Slushii, SUGA of BTS, Travis Barker, JJ Lin, Yellow Claw, and many, many more.

The mix marks the third New Year's celebration from the superstar producer this year. Those who operate on Korean time were treated to an appearance from Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv on the BTS-headlined Weverse New Year's livestream. Those in North America, on the other hand, may have caught him perform alongside Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and more for the "Bud Light Seltzer Sessions" broadcast.

You can listen to Aoki's full two-hour end of the year 2020 mix on his SoundCloud below.

