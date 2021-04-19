Steve Aoki and Farruko Drop Collaborative Single "Aire" Just Ahead of 4/20

Steve Aoki and Farruko Drop Collaborative Single "Aire" Just Ahead of 4/20

The lyrics praise the plant, stating “the atmosphere is good and it smells like marijuana” in Spanish.
Steve Aoki has teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Farruko for a new reggaeton single called “Aire.” Out on Ultra Music, the uplifting tune provides a pleasant poolside ambience.

Released just ahead of the celebrated cannabis holiday 4/20, the lyrics praise the plant, stating “the atmosphere is good and it smells like marijuana” in Spanish. Using dembow rhythms, steel drums, and the dancehall vocals of Farruko, this song is ideal for summer. A blend of Spanish and English, the lyrics discuss a party that “doesn’t end until tomorrow,” and has hemp aplenty.

In July 2020, Aoki launched his Dim Mak En Fuego imprint as an evolution of his Dim Mak label founded in 1996. This new banner gives a spotlight to Latin culture and experiences, and challenges the old ways of traditional Latin music.

In alignment with his aim of uplifting minority groups, Aoki also launched two merch lines over the past few weeks: one benefitting StopAAPIHate and one in collaboration with Naruto. 

