Steve Aoki Announces Collaboration With Singaporean Superstar JJ Lin

In addition to the single, Aoki and Lin are set to release an action-packed music video featuring a choreographed fight sequence.
Since rising to the top of the international dance music circuit, Steve Aoki has collaborated with artists from all over the world. His next release finds him teaming up with one of Singapore's biggest stars, JJ Lin.

Coming later this week is a single called "Not Tonight (Tomorrow Sounds Good Steve Aoki Remix)." While listed as a remix, the track is actually an original collaboration from the duo. On his YouTube channel, Lin released a series of short teasers to give fans a taste of what's to come.

The teaser video begins with some of Lin's world-famous vocals before dropping into a surprisingly dark and minimal bassline from the EDM mainstay. Alongside the audio, its visual companion teases Lin and a virtual Aoki in a variety of intense action sequences, including a choreographed brawl.

Steve Aoki has been busy as of late with both musical and crossover ventures. Earlier in the month of November, he hosted a Pokémon card unboxing livestream for charity. Not long before that, he revealed a collaboration with Topps in the form of his own line of baseball cards

"Not Tonight (Tomorrow Sounds Good Steve Aoki Remix)" and its accompanying music video are set to release worldwide on Monday, November 30th. 

