Steve Aoki and k?d Deliver High-Octane Rave Track "BIB"

In September of last year, Steve Aoki announced his collab-driven EP 6OKI - Rave Royale. The first of six tracks from the record, "Tarantino," featured Timmy Trumpet and an iconic guitar riff from Pulp Fiction. Today, Aoki and k?d have delivered a roaring new collaborative effort from the project called "BIB."

Aoki's goal with his forthcoming 6OKI - Rave Royale EP was to make music that speaks to his roots, "songs that go off live and serve ravers in the front row." "BIB" does just that, coming at listeners full force straight out of the gate. k?d's signature vocaloid sample leads into aggressive synth stabs and sharp drums, which ultimately result in a high-octane hardstyle drop.

If "BIB" and "Tarantino" are any indication of what's to come on 6OKI - Rave Royale, fans should prepare themselves for a nonstop wild ride when it drops on January 22nd, 2021.

Listen to "BIB" on streaming platforms here and watch the official music video below.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com

Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki

Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki

Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki

Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

FOLLOW K?D:

Facebook: facebook.com/whoskidmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/whoskid

Instagram: instagram.com/whos_kid

Spotify: spoti.fi/3nHiPXv