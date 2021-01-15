Steve Aoki and k?d Deliver High-Octane Rave Track "BIB"

Steve Aoki and k?d Deliver High-Octane Rave Track "BIB"

"BIB" is the second single from Steve Aoki's upcoming "6OKI - Rave Royale" EP.
Author:
Publish date:

In September of last year, Steve Aoki announced his collab-driven EP 6OKI - Rave Royale. The first of six tracks from the record, "Tarantino," featured Timmy Trumpet and an iconic guitar riff from Pulp Fiction. Today, Aoki and k?d have delivered a roaring new collaborative effort from the project called "BIB."

Aoki's goal with his forthcoming 6OKI - Rave Royale EP was to make music that speaks to his roots, "songs that go off live and serve ravers in the front row." "BIB" does just that, coming at listeners full force straight out of the gate. k?d's signature vocaloid sample leads into aggressive synth stabs and sharp drums, which ultimately result in a high-octane hardstyle drop.  

If "BIB" and "Tarantino" are any indication of what's to come on 6OKI - Rave Royale, fans should prepare themselves for a nonstop wild ride when it drops on January 22nd, 2021. 

Listen to "BIB" on streaming platforms here and watch the official music video below.

FOLLOW STEVE AOKI:

Website: steveaoki.com
Facebook: facebook.com/steveaoki
Twitter: twitter.com/steveaoki
Instagram: instagram.com/steveaoki
Spotify: spoti.fi/3d1TLFn

FOLLOW K?D:

Facebook: facebook.com/whoskidmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/whoskid
Instagram: instagram.com/whos_kid
Spotify: spoti.fi/3nHiPXv

Related

Steve Aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Delivers Electrifying Remix of A.C.E's "Fav Boys" Featuring Thutmose

In addition to the remix, the K-pop group also dropped a neon-soaked music video.

Steve Aoki Neon Future III Remixes
MUSIC RELEASES

Will Sparks Brings Some Electro House to Steve Aoki's Neon Future III Remix Package

Will Sparks transforms Steve Aoki's "Anything More" into a festival banger.

Steve Aoki Naruto Merch
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki Introduces New "Naruto" Merch Collaboration

Fans can purchase T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring Steve Aoki's Dim Mak label and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto Uzumaki.

Collage 2 Steve Aoki Showtek Makj
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Teams Up with Showtek and MAKJ to Drop "Rave" ft. Kris Kiss

Steve Aoki, MAKJ and Showtek charge headlong into the summer season with a fresh new "Rave" hit on Ultra Records.

Steve Aoki Press Photo (Dim Mak) - EDM.com Feature
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Hosts First "Aoki Games" to Raise Money for Charity

The Aoki Games raised over $250,000.

Bloody Beetroots Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

The Bloody Beetroots and Steve Aoki Celebrate 10th Anniversary of "Warp"

Handwritten commentary by Steve Aoki and Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo aka The Bloody Beetroots to accompany the 10th Anniversary of "Warp" limited-edition vinyl

Steve Aoki in mid air during a performance at OMNIA Nightclub in Las Vegas.
INDUSTRY

Steve Aoki and Superplastic to Release Two Designer Toys Together

Something about Steve Aoki’s latest collab just makes sense.

Viktoria from Elephant Heart in the artwork for "The Digital."
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Delivers Moombah-Tinged Remix of Elephant Heart's "The Digital" [Premiere]

EDM.com is proud to premiere this addicting Steve Aoki remix.