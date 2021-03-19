Steve Aoki, Kiiara, and Wiz Khalifa Reimagined a Matchbox Twenty Hit for New Single, "Used To Be"

Check out the animated visual featuring the three artists fighting in a galaxy far, far away.
Check out the animated visual featuring the three artists fighting in a galaxy far, far away.

Steve Aoki has arrived with his next star-studded collaboration. He's joined forces with the multi-platinum selling pop songstress Kiiara for the new single "Used To Be," along with none other than the Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated Wiz Khalifa

The track will sound familiar for those who were alive when CDs reigned supreme. It's a bright reimagination of Matchbox Twenty's hit single "Unwell," but instead of Rob Thomas belting out the iconic chorus, we have the angelic vocals of Kiiara leading the charge. The production leans towards a melodic pop crossover hit with soaring synths and strong drum patterns. Khalifa's signature flow rounds out the track and brings some edge to the nostalgic collaboration. 

Along with the release comes an animation by Dreambear and directed by Noah Sterling, who's known for his work with Doja Cat, The White Stripes, and more. In the video, we see the trifecta fighting for their galactic city against an evil villain. 

Steve Aoki has been as productive as ever, releasing hit after hit, including his "Fav Boys" remix, "BIB" with K?D, his 6OKI-Rave Royale EP, and the massive "RYU's Theme" remix. He's also dropped an original Funko Pop, Dim Mak X Playboy merch, a limited edition wakesurf board, and his debut NFT release

You can stream "Used To Be" below and across all platforms here. Steve Aoki, Kiiara, and Wiz Khalifa will be hosting a kickoff party on Instagram Live with special guest Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty. Tune in at 7PM ET (4PM PT) here

